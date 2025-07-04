BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

🏈 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗗: Texas Tech Football has landed a massive commitment from 5⭐ OT Felix Ojo out of Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX)!



Ojo is rated as the No. 1 OT and No. 5 overall prospect in the nation (247Sports). He chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and… pic.twitter.com/FNL68HgrLB