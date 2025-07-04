BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses
Texas Tech not only continued its hot streak, but it also made national news with its latest recruiting commitment. Anytime a team can land a five-star recruit, it is a huge deal. Landing a five-star recruit who is a consensus top 10 recruit is a game-changer. The Red Raiders just did both in securing the commitment of offensive tackle Felix Ojo.
Ojo announced that he was committing on July 4th and released a "Final Four" of Texas, Ohio State, Florida, and Michigan. The experts had pegged Ojo for Texas for much of his recruitment. At no point was Texas Tech discussed as an option, and then suddenly they emerged as the favorite and closed the deal with Ojo. The whole turn of events was shocking and caught the college football world by surprise.
Landing Ojo will surely boost Tech's team ranking in the 2026 class. It also brings national attention, which will make other elite-level recruits turn their eyes towards Lubbock as a legitimate option and a program on the rise. With a revamped approach to NIL and a billion-dollar backer, the Red Raiders are making moves in the recruiting world, and there appears to be no end in sight.
