How Texas Tech's eye-popping $250-million football training facility is impacting the program
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and General Manager James Blanchard knew that money was a key factor. They also knew they had to spend that money in the right places at the right times. One of those expenditures came through the name, image, and likeness (NIL) program. That landed Tech the number one transfer class in 2025. Tech nabbed 21 players who are ready to make an immediate impact in Lubbock. That portal class, with the returning talent from an 8-5 team, has many analysts high on Tech going into the 2025-26 campaign.
Blanchard and McGuire also knew that aside from NIL monies, they needed to revamp their facilities to attract recruits. They did just that with a $ 250 million face-lift that has Tech's facilities among the best in the entire nation. Blanchard shared his thoughts on the remarkable transformation during an interview with Adam Brenneman on his "Next Up with Adam Brenneman" podcast.
"We work at a football resort."- Tech GM James Blanchard
With an NIL program that rivals major blue blood universities, a facility that is nothing short of state-of-the-art, and high expectations for next season, Tech is poised to make a giant leap forward. The 2026 class has 12 commitments, all of whom are three-star players, but head coach Joey McGuire and his staff are in the running for quite a few blue-chip prospects at the time of this article. Getting them to Lubbock to see the new facilities will certainly sway some minds and opinions. The future is looking brighter every day for the Red Raider program.
