Ignore the doubt — Pro Football Focus stands firm that Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s undisputed QB1

Trevor Sikkema stands firm. No quarterback deserves to be ranked above Patrick Mahomes.

Thomas Gorski

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech director of athletics Kirby Hocutt pose for a photo following a press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t just play at Texas Tech.

He turned Saturday afternoons in Lubbock into a weekly fireworks show. Nearly a decade later with two MVPs and three Super Bowl rings to his name, somehow people are still wondering if he’s the best quarterback in football.

Pro Football Focus’ analyst Trevor Sikkema isn’t buying the doubt.

“I’m not putting anybody above Patrick Mahomes right now,” Sikkema said on the PFF NFL Show podcast.

Maybe it’s voter fatigue. Maybe it’s the hype around new names. But somewhere along the way, fans and media alike have started taking Mahomes for granted. Sikkema, at least, isn’t falling into that trap.

Patrick Mahomes
Over the years, the league has produced nothing short of superstars at the quarterback position. 

Along with Mahomes, that top-tier list includes Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who won MVP last season, two-time MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, and last year’s NFC champion Jalen Hurts. After putting together arguably the greatest rookie season in NFL history, some would even argue Jayden Daniels deserves mention in that group.

But Mahomes? Many believe he’s still in a tier of his own. Since coming out of Lubbock, Mahomes has appeared in five Super Bowls, winning three of them, while collecting two MVP awards along the way.

Through seven full seasons as a starter, he’s thrown for over 4,000 yards in all but one and has led the Chiefs to an 89–23 record. The former Texas Tech signal caller has been nothing short of spectacular since entering the league.

So why the doubt? People get bored of greatness. Voters want something new, fans chase the next big thing, and somehow the guy who keeps winning gets overlooked.

But Mahomes hasn’t changed. He’s still doing everything he’s always done—leading, competing, winning.

The stats are still there. So are the rings. He’s the standard, whether people want to admit it or not.

