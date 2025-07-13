Patrick Mahomes set to attend major Texas Tech showdown in 2025
NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to supporting the Red Raiders in Lubbock. He can often be found on campus or traveling to various locations throughout the country to cheer on Texas Tech, and there's no question that his constant presence helps with recruiting efforts. Last year, Mahomes provided a $5 million donation to assist with the $242 million renovation of the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, as well as establishing the "Mahomes Legacy Fund," which is a $10 million NIL fund for Texas Tech student athletes.
He certainly isn't shy about his love for the Red Raiders, which is why it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Mahomes plans to be in attendance for one of Texas Tech's biggest matchups of the 2025 college football season. During a recent interview, head coach Joey McGuire indicated that Mahomes plans to attend the Nov. 8 home contest against the BYU Cougars, a matchup that will undoubtedly play a major role in the eventual Big 12 champion.
"I played in his foundation tournament in Vegas. We took some Red Raiders out there and he had a meet-and-greet before the dinner, and it was the day that the NFL schedule was released," McGuire said. "And so I was when his bye week was and what it matched up with, and so I got it. As soon as he walks into the building, he makes a beeline to me and says, 'I'll be at the BYU game, man. I'm gonna be there. I've already been talking so much trash to Coach Reid. In fact, I'm going to make him come with me, so you better win that game.'"
The 2025 matchup between Texas Tech and BYU will be just the third all-time, with the Red Raiders and Cougars each holding one victory. BYU won the previous matchup in 2023 by a score of 27-14.
Both Texas Tech and BYU are viewed as two teams who are legitimate contenders for the Big 12 title, and both teams are entering the 2025 season with plenty to prove.
