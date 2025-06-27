Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?
At any level of football, the most critical position is the quarterback spot. Without a quarterback who can lead an offense, mitigate mistakes, and put points on the board, a team stands little chance of being competitive, even less of a chance of competing for championships. One of the most valuable traits in the most challenging positions in all of sports is experience. Talent is one thing, but experience can often outweigh talent. The cerebral aspect of being a quarterback is not something that can be taught; it is gained through experience, reps, and film study. Texas Tech enters the 2025-2026 season with one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football.
Fifth-year senior Behren Morton has seen it all. He has made mistakes, won big games, and knows how to read a defense like a veteran. He can see how a play could be affected by a defensive scheme and audible his Red Raider offense into a favorable play. With a stalwart defense behind him, he has the knowledge that he does not need to go "Air Raid"; he just needs to take what the defense gives him, limit mistakes, and score when given the opportunity.
With the Big 12 lacking a truly dominant team, Morton's experience could make all the difference in what Tech achieves within the conference. He has not been mentioned on preseason All-American or All-Conference teams, and that might motivate him to show what he can do. Sleeping on a quarterback as experienced as Morton could be a fatal mistake for Texas Tech opponents.
