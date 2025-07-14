Nick Saban to Texas Tech? CBS Sports fuels wild coaching speculation
A surprising report emerged on Monday during SEC Media Days, suggesting a possible return to coaching for Nick Saban. Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy claimed he heard that Saban, who retired after the 2023 season, might not be done just yet.
"If it wasn't someone notable, I would never say a word," McElroy said.
Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, stepped away after 28 years of coaching at the collegiate level. He built a dynasty at Alabama over 17 seasons, compiling a 206-29 overall record and winning six national championships. He also won a title at LSU, bringing his total to seven - the most in FBS history by a head coach.
The mere hint of Saban's return sent shockwaves through the college football world.
Shortly after the news broke, CBS Sports quickly released its list of the top five most likely landing spots for Saban should he come back to college football. Surprisingly, Texas Tech came in at No. 4. The Red Raiders, while not a traditional powerhouse program, offer one of the strongest NIL programs in the country. CBS Sports noted that the program lacks a marquee head coach capable of elevating it to national relevance, while claiming that the addition of Saban would instantly transform Texas Tech into a major player within college football.
Via CBS Sports:
We certainly know Texas Tech has the money. They've been splashing the cash like an 18-year-old celebrating his birthday at a strip club. What Texas Tech doesn't have at the moment is the name-brand credibility that will get them immediate access to the VIP section. They've got to overpay slightly to get that.
Enter Nick Saban. You think anybody is making Nick Saban stand in line to get in? Hell no, that velvet rope is opening and he's walking right into the best booth they got, one with the Cristal on ice waiting for him.
