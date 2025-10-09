Pair of Starters Listed as Questionable vs. Kansas
Aside from a preseason injury to USC transfer and expected starting running back Quinten Joyner, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have been fortunate on the injury front so far this season. Starting quarterback Behren Morton exited the team's games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Utah, but he has not missed a single game.
Heading into a Big 12 showdown with Kansas, the Red Raiders have listed two starters as questionable: linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and left tackle Howard Sampson. Rodriguez briefly exited the game against Houston (36 of 62 snaps), while Sampson played a full complement of snaps (93 of 93).
Sampson — as well as the rest of Texas Tech's offensive line — has been an iron man. He has played 330 of the team's 398 offensive snaps (82.9%), with no starter playing any fewer than 322 snaps.
Among the starters on Texas Tech's offensive line, he is third in pass-blocking grade (73.3) and second in run-blocking grade (70.9), according to PFF, anchoring the blindside on one of the most productive offenses in college football.
It is unclear when Sampson got hurt or what the issue is, as it was not discussed in the team's press conference on Monday, Oct. 6. However, head coach Joey McGuire was complimentary toward the left tackle, noting that he thinks he is getting "better and better."
"He's doing a really good job," McGuire said. "… I think going up against [Romello Height and David Bailey] whenever we do our 7-on-7 and 1-on-1s. … I think it's good because I think everything else slows down from the standpoint whenever you're seeing those two guys come at you every single day, and then you get into the game. I think he's really in a really good headspace."
Coming from North Carolina, Sampson was one of the top recruits on the offensive line after starting his career at North Texas. He has helped anchor an offensive line that has conceded just five sacks while gaining 5.18 yards per rush.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Sampson is considered probable to play on Saturday against Kansas. If he were to miss time, however, redshirt freshman D'Anthis Upshaw Jr. has played the second-most snaps at left tackle this season (44). It is also possible they could rotate Jacob Ponton from the right side to the left side and start Illinois State transfer Hunter Zambrano at right tackle.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders' starting linebacker, Rodriguez, is also listed as questionable but considered probable to play, according to Nakos. He is dealing with a calf contusion, but he returned to action in Tech's win over Houston after an initial exit.
"I got bruised and just a calf contusion, and so it's just hard for me to push off,” Rodriguez said after the game against Houston. “I was fine. I'm fine. It's just, went out there, made a play, and then kind of just coach's decision just to let it rest."
Rodriguez has been one of the best linebackers in the nation to open the season. He has delivered on the expectations that were set as the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year — 33 tackles (15 solo, four for a loss) with two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Among linebackers with 100 snaps played, Rodriguez ranks first in defensive grade (93.2), first in run defense grade (94.7), and second in coverage grade (91.8).
This has earned him several defensive player of the week awards across several outlets, including the Big 12 and Walter Camp, and he was one of 15 players named to the Hispanic Player of the Year Watch List. His presence will be invaluable to the Red Raiders' defense.
On Kansas' side, the injury list is long, with 10 players ruled out and one listed as doubtful. Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was labeled as doubtful, and he has not played since the first quarter against West Virginia in Week 4.
There are also several injuries in the Jayhawks' pass defense. Safety Devin Dye was ruled out, as was cornerback Syeed Gibbs. Gibbs started for Kansas in Weeks 4 and 5 with safety Mason Ellis out, who is listed as questionable for Week 7. Dye, meanwhile, has played a rotational role in Kansas' secondary..