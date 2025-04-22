Red Raider Review

Red Raider Reunion? Social media buzzes over possible return of Texas Tech five-star WR

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are expected to land a former five-star wide receiver out of the transfer portal, setting up an intriguing reunion.

Texas Tech fans received some huge news on Monday, as On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong both put in predictions for Texas Tech to land former 5-star wide receiver Micah Hudson. Following his freshman season with the Red Raiders, Hudson entered his name into the transfer portal and transferred to Texas A&M back in December. But after just five months with the Aggies, Hudson is now favored to return back to Lubbock.

The former five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 4 prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 5 overall wide receiver nationally in the 2024 class. Despite his lofty ranking, Hudson finished his freshman campaign with just 123 yards on 8 receptions. But the widespread belief is that the 6-0, 190 pound wideout has all of the tools necessary to develop into a big time playmaker at the collegiate level, and a return to Texas Tech could put him on that path.

Needless to say, news of the potential return of Hudson to Lubbock received plenty of reactions from fans on social media.

While the hype for a return is building, there's no official announcement as of yet. In the meantime, Texas Tech fans remain excited at the potential for what a guy like Hudson can do in the Red Raider offense. After showing flashes of what made him so highly rated as a recruit, the former five-star could be primed for a massive season in 2025.

