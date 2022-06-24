Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders Manage Early Season Upset vs. NC State?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will begin a new era under coach Joey McGuire with a non-conference schedule that is tougher than it might appear on paper. After opening their season against the Murray State Racers, they get two tough opponents back-to-back in the Houston Cougars and NC State Wolfpack, both of which will be competing for conference titles.

Here at RedRaiderReview.com, we have examined every Red Raider opponent on the schedule so far, starting with Murray State to open the season and followed by Houston the week after.

We've done the same this week against a talented NC State team, taking a look at both its explosive offense and lockdown defense. As well, we took a look at what may very well be the Wolfpack's secret weapon entering the season.

This game could serve as an early stamp on McGuire's era at Texas Tech, should the Red Raiders go on the road and pull out the win. With that being said, let's take a look at RedRaiderReview.com's staff predictions for the game:

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

This is a solid non-conference matchup for the Red Raiders and would be a big win for the program in Joey McGuire’s first year. Tech will be much improved over 2021 but the program isn’t where NC State is right now. It will be an even harder matchup since it’s on the road at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State 31 Texas Tech 20

Matt Galatzan - Editor & Staff Writer

NC State is going to be an extremely tough opponent. They are projected to challenge for an ACC title and will be the toughest test of the Red Raiders young season to date. I expect Joey McGuire to have his guys ready to roll but to fall just short and suffer their first loss of the season.



NC State 34 Texas Tech 28

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

The New Red Raider coach will enter this matchup against the Wolfpack looking to get possibly a second marquee win under his belt early. Unfortunately for McGuire and the Red Raiders, a road game against NC State will not be the environment that happens in. The Wolfpack return a lot of talent and will be challenging for an ACC title this year, a level the Red Raiders don't find themselves at quite yet.

NC State 38 Texas Tech 17

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer & Columnist

The Red Raiders have back-to-back matchups against potential conference winners. N.C. State was a point away from defeating Miami and a field goal from beating Wake Forest last year. Since 2018, they've only finished with three losses or fewer once. The Wolfpack also is returning Devin Leary and most of their starting defense.



To make matters worse, the game is in Raleigh. Texas Tech maybe hangs around early, but the Wolfpack are looking to make the College Football Playoff. They'll show no mercy in the second half.

NC State 48 Texas Tech 21

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer & Columnist

NC State is going to challenge for its division title in the ACC. Texas Tech is not ready to challenge for the Big 12 Championship game. Close game? Yes, Tech has the talent to hang in there. But not win it, especially on the road.

NC State 33 Texas Tech 27

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Red Raider Review message board community today!

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here