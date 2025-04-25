San Francisco 49ers projected to select Texas Tech prospect with third round NFL Draft pick
With the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft officially in the books, fans now turn their attention toward Round 2-3 set to take place on Friday night. With plenty of weapons left on the board, day 2 of the draft is expected to provide plenty of intrigue.
For Texas Tech, one prospect is projected to hear his name called on Friday night - offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. The 6-5, 310 pound All-Big 12 selection made 55 career starts on the offensive line during his time in Lubbock, the most in program history. And with the San Francisco 49ers looking to boost their offensive line, CBS Sports thinks they'll target Rogers with the No. 100 overall pick.
CAREER AWARDS AND HONORS
- Two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection (2023-24)
- Selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl following his final season (2024).
- Made 55 career starts along the offensive line, arguably the most by a Red Raider in school history. He started in 55-consecutive games from the end of his 2020 true freshman season to his final year as a Red Raider in 2024.
- His 55 career starts are believed to rank second all-time in program history, trailing only the 57 from defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings over his career from 2019-23.
- Saw action over his career in 61 career games, leading the Red Raiders to four-consecutive bowl appearances for the first time since a stretch from 2000-10.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings