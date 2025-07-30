Texas Tech's newest running back, USC transfer Quinten Joyner, looks elite as camp begins
Football fans were fired up to see Quinten Joyner at training camp today. This young man, a transfer from USC, is turning heads with his explosive runs and his ability to find a crease. At 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds, Joyner has the size and speed to fill the massive void left by Tahj Brooks, the Texas Tech all-time rushing leader. His performance in camp today showed why he is a frontrunner for the starting running back spot, and he is hungry to prove himself in Lubbock.
Joyner is not just a power back - he has vision and versatility that make him a nightmare for defenses. Today, he was catching passes out of the backfield, proving he can be a three-down back this fall. The Red Raiders' new offensive coordinator, Mack Leftwich, loves multiple-back sets, and Joyner's skill set fits well within that scheme.
Possibly the most exciting thing about Joyner is that he is a Texas kid, originally from Major High, the same high school as Brooks. He chose Texas Tech over Ohio State, which says something about how much he believes in the Red Raider program. With three years of eligibility remaining, Joyner could very well be the next big thing for Texas Tech. If today's performance is any indication of what is to come, Red Raider Nation is in for a treat come August 30 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
