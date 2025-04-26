Social media reactions to Cincinnati Bengals selecting Tahj Brooks in NFL Draft
One of the greatest running backs in Texas Tech history finally heard his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Tajh Brooks in the 6th round with the No. 193 overall pick.
The 5-9, 220 pound running back had back-to-back 1,500 yard seasons in his final two years at Texas Tech. He finished his career in Lubbock with 4,557 yards and 45 touchdowns on 879 carries. He also added 548 yards and 2 touchdowns on 102 receptions.
In 2024, Brooks became the all-time leading rusher in Texas Tech program history. He's also the only running back in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons, along with setting the program record with 23 career games of 100 yards or more.
Brooks joins a crowded running back room with the Bengals, but the belief is that he could carve out some early reps as a rookie.
Here are some of the top social media reactions from fans after the Bengals drafted Brooks:
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings