Texas Tech beats out Big Ten powerhouse Michigan for the commitment of elite safety
It is not often Texas Tech goes toe to toe with a blue blood school like Michigan and comes out on top in a recruiting battle. Today, head coach Joey McGuire changed that perception and took down Big Ten powerhouse Michigan in a recruiting war the Red Raiders were trailing for much of the year.
McGuire understands the value of recruiting in a state like Texas. A large state that is perennially loaded with high school talent. Keeping those kids home is a critical aspect of his recruiting blueprint. However, when you produce talent on the high school level like Texas does, the big schools are going to come calling, and they are going to throw resources at pulling that talent out of Texas. One of those talents is four-star safety Donovan Webb. Michigan had been crystal-balled for months to secure his commitment, but McGuire and his staff snuck in at the last minute and stole him from the Wolverines.
Keeping Webb in Texas was crucial for McGuire. It was a defense of his home turf, and it came with an added sense of victory that comes with beating a national brand like Michigan. That added element makes the story a bit bigger, and that means more press and coverage for the Red Raider program. That is never a bad thing in the world of college football recruiting.
