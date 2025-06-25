Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are loaded with talent heading into the 2025 season. A significant portion of that talent came through the transfer portal, with a total of 21 incoming transfers to Lubbock, and most of them are expected to play a key role this fall. Following an 8-5 season last year, head coach Joey McGuire was aggressive in his pursuit of acquiring championship-level talent to achieve a breakthrough season.

To capture their first-ever Big 12 championship and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Red Raiders must achieve something they haven't done since 2008: win at least 10 games in a season. The last time Texas Tech reached double-digit wins was under legendary head coach Mike Leach, who led the team to an 11-2 finish that year (2008). Since then, the Red Raiders have managed to reach nine wins just once (2009).

Notable on the graphic are some of Tech's Big 12 rivals who have pulled off double-digit wins in more recent years. In fact, every team in the Big 12 outside of Kansas has had a double-digit win season more recently than Tech.

The good news is that the Red Raiders have the talent on paper to end that streak in 2025, but talent alone won't get it done. Texas Tech will need to build team cohesion and play to the level of skill they possess to achieve the goal of 10 wins or more. If they do play up to the level of expectation this fall, the result will likely be the program's first-ever Big 12 Championship and a spot in the CFP.

