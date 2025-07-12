Texas Tech's defense now features the Big 12's No. 1 edge rusher
Texas Tech made major waves this offseason by assembling one of the top transfer classes in all of college football, and leading that class is elite edge rusher David Bailey. The 6-3, 250-pound transfer from Stanford arrives in Lubbock with one year of eligibility remaining and high expectations.
Widely regarded as one of the best players in the transfer portal, Bailey brings proven production and veteran experience to a Texas Tech defense looking for a spark.
During his three seasons at Stanford, Bailey appeared in 33 games with 16 starts, accounting for 22.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. His ability to disrupt plays made him a consistent problem for opposing offenses. That impact hasn't gone unnoticed - Pro Football Focus recently named him the highest-graded returning edge rusher in the Big 12 for the 2025 season.
His arrival is a massive win for the Red Raiders, who are hoping to make significant improvements to a defense that allowed over 460 yards per game last year.
Bailey is expected to serve as a cornerstone of a revamped defensive unit that includes several other key transfer additions, including guys like Romello Height, Lee Hunter, Brice Pollock, and Amier Boyd.
If Bailey performs at the level he showed at Stanford (or above), he could be the catalyst Texas Tech needs to elevate its defense to a championship-caliber level. With rising talent on both sides of the ball, the Red Raiders are poised to contend for their first Big 12 title and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game
Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?
Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout
Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025