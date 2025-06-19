Texas Tech defensive duo turns heads, earning Preseason All-American honors
As the summer sessions of college football continue to grind on and players earn their spots on the field during grueling workouts, analysts are busy predicting postseason awards. Some of those awards are position-based, conference-based, and nationally based. Renowned college football analyst Phil Steele has completed his prediction for next year's All-American roster and is high on a couple of Red Raiders.
Steele placed linebacker Jacob Rodriguez on his 2nd team defensive squad. Steele selected another Red Raider defender, Auburn/UCF transfer Lee Hunter, to make the 4th team defensive squad. Both players are going to play integral roles in a revamped Red Raiders defense that is poised to be one of the best in the nation.
Rodriguez was an honorable mention All-American last year after leading Tech in tackles (127). He returns this year as one of the top linebackers in the nation and will captain a defensive squad that is loaded with talent. Many analysts have placed the Red Raiders' defensive unit amongst the best in the country, mentioned in the same breath as heavyweight Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia.
Hunter comes to Tech by way of Auburn and UCF. He earned All-Big 12 second team honors last year at UCF. He is part of a complete overhaul of the Red Raider defensive line. Hunter is an absolute behemoth of a man, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 325 pounds. He can bull rush offensive linemen and possesses the knowledge and experience to maintain gap integrity in run defense. Kudos to both of these players; they are both bright spots on what should be a stalwart defensive unit.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF
Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship