Texas Tech QB Behren Morton lands on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has been named to the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, a prestigious honor that recognizes the nation's top upperclassman quarterbacks. The list, announced by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, features 58 quarterbacks from across the country. Morton's inclusion underscores his growing reputation as an elite signal-caller. He has also been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell, Wuerffel, Davey O'Brien, and Manning Awards.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented each year to a quarterback who demonstrates exceptional performance on the field, along with strong character, leadership, and academic achievements. Morton, a fifth-year senior from Eastland, is coming off an outstanding 2024 season in which he threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes despite battling a shoulder injury.
Morton’s journey to this point has been challenging. He battled a shoulder injury in 2024 yet still guided Texas Tech to a 14-4 record since the beginning of the 2023 season. As he enters his final season as a Red Raider, he ranks in the top ten in school history for career completions, touchdown passes, pass attempts, and passing yards.
Morton is a leader off the field as well, earning Academic All-Big 12 honors and proving he is more than just a gifted athlete.
As the season continues, the list of candidates will be narrowed down to semifinalists and finalists, with the winner to be announced in December. For Morton and Texas Tech fans, this recognition signifies his potential to make a lasting impact on the program.