Behren Morton injury update: What's the Texas Tech QB's status after early exit in Week 1?
With a 47-0 lead heading into halftime, the Texas Tech Red Raiders held control over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in their season-opening win in front of the home crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.
However, attention turned toward the Red Raiders' notable returning starter from last season, quarterback Behren Morton, who exited with what seemed like an ankle injury. Pete Nakos of On3 reported on Sunday, Aug. 31, that he had hyperextended his knee.
Morton, who started 12 games in 2024, spent time last season playing on an injured ankle, according to his head coach, Joey McGuire; his health is paramount to the team, which was dealt a brutal blow when USC transfer running back Quinten Joyner suffered a preseason ACL tear.
The Red Raiders got off to a good start in Week 1, with Morton tossing four scores on just 20 pass attempts and completing 80% of his throws for 201 yards. However, his halftime exit redirected attention back to his health.
"If y’all saw and rewatched it, it was ugly. I think the thing that was the saving grace was his ankle turned, and so that kept all the pressure from totally going from [his leg to his knee]," McGuire said on Monday, Sept. 1, about the play on which Morton suffered the injury.
However, the Red Raiders received positive news regarding their quarterback's status following medical examination: "The X-rays and MRI they've come back negative, so it's more muscle soreness."
McGuire said they will take it day by day with Morton, with the intention of getting him on the field at practice on Tuesday, Sept. 2, ahead of their Week 2 contest with Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 6.
"He's been in the pool running," McGuire said. "We'll see what he looks like tomorrow — probably gearing back a little bit if he doesn't feel 100%, maybe get some 7-on-7 and stuff like that, and then just play it day by day of what we're going to do with him on Saturday."
Regardless, McGuire said the intention was for Morton to play against Kent State in Week 2, noting that, even if he has faith in his quarterback room, the redshirt senior was "on point," and he does not want to interrupt the connection Morton and his offensive coordinator displayed.
"He and [offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich] are as aligned as a quarterback and a coordinator can be, and so we don't want to disrupt that," McGuire said.
If Morton were to face any setbacks, redshirt freshman Will Hammond would be next in line for the Red Raiders. He threw nine passes in Texas Tech's home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and completed seven of them for 92 yards and a touchdown to Leyton Stone. He also ran the ball one time, a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
