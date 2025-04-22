Texas Tech to host Colorado transfer portal target this week
The Red Raiders are looking to boost what is already the top transfer portal class in the country.
On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Texas Tech is set to host Colorado offensive lineman transfer Cash Cleveland. The former IMG product appeared in six games for the Colorado as a true freshman, including four starts at the end of the season. He made his first start against Utah and became the first true freshman walk-on in program history to start at center.
Cleveland played 296 offensive snaps and 234 pass blocking snaps as a true freshman, allowing just one sack and one QB hit all season long. For his efforts, he was named On3 Freshman All-American.
Head coach Joey McGuire has already added three pieces to the offensive line via the portal, including four-star Howard Sampson, four-star Hunter Zambrano, and four-star Will Jados. Adding a guy like Cleveland in the middle would certainly go a long way toward cementing a solid offensive line unit in 2025.
