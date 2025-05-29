Texas Tech football to kick off Week 2 matchup on TNT
As college football fans continue to count down the days until kickoff, specific times and channels are being announced for a wide range of games.
On Thursday, college football analyst Brett McMurphy reported that Texas Tech's Week 2 matchup against Kent State will air on TNT at noon ET.
The Red Raiders open the season with three consecutive home games against UAPB, Kent State, and Oregon State before hitting the road for a matchup against Utah. The schedule has its challenges, but the table is set for Texas Tech to finally achieve a breakthrough season under head coach Joey McGuire.
Looking for their first double-digit win season since 2008, along with the first Big 12 championship in program history, the Red Raiders have loaded up on talent through the transfer portal. Offensively, the Red Raiders return veteran QB Behren Morton and added portal pieces like WR Micah Hudson and RB Quinten Joyner. Defensively, Texas Tech added two stellar edge rushers in Romello Height and David Bailey.
In total, the Red Raiders brought in 21 players from the transfer portal this offseason. That portal class currently ranks No. 2 in the nation, trailing only LSU.
