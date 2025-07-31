Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Football Star Named To Butkus Award Watchlist

One of the Big 12's most dominant defensive forces earns pre-season recognition

JD Andress

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Jacob Rodriguez (10) reacts in the first half after making a tackle against the Colorado Buffalos at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
As fall camps for teams around the country continue to roll out, so do pre-season award watch lists for college football.

The Dick Butkus award, which is annually given to college football's most impactful linebacker has released their 2025 pre-season award watch list, and on it, was the heart and soul of the Red Raiders defense, Jacob Rodriguez.

The Butkus award is one of the upper echelon of hardware's for defensive player's around the country and for Rodriguez, is an extremely winnable award for him in what is predicted to be a special season in Lubbock.

Making A Statement

Jacob Rodriguez has long been claimed as not just the brains of the Texas Tech defense, but the heart of it as well.

After transferring in from Virginia Tech, where he spent his lone 2021 season there on the offensive side of the ball, Rodriguez would transition to defense when he arrived in Lubbock. It wasn't until last season that the Wichita Falls native would finally breakout.

He finished the 2024 season with 112 total tackles, including four sacks, and added one interception and three forced fumbles, becoming a dominant force against the Big 12's explosive offenses.

Now, with an out-pouring of talent around him on the defensive side of the ball acquired form the transfer portal, and an improved offense to sustain longer drives, Rodriguez could be in for a big year in 2025.

In what should be a year of plenty of first for the Red Raiders program, Jacob Rodriguez looks to add another first, being to program's first Dick Butkus Award winner.

