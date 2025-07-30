Texas Tech’s defensive line revamp gains national spotlight with Lee Hunter
Texas Tech is undergoing a transformation on the defensive side of the ball this season, thanks in part to an infusion of talent along the defensive line from the transfer portal. One of the newest faces is already gaining national attention.
That would be interior defensive lineman Lee Hunter, who landed on the preseason watch list for the 2025 Outland Trophy — given each year to the best interior lineman in college football, offense or defense.
Hunter spent the last three years at UCF, quietly developing into one of the Big 12’s top interior linemen. In 38 games with the program, Hunter put up 131 tackles, with 21.5 of those for loss, and added five sacks.
Last year, his numbers slipped a bit, but it was really his 2023 season that turned heads. Hunter put up 69 tackles and a career-best three sacks, showing the speed and strength that can disrupt any offensive line.
When he’s playing his best, Hunter is a total game-changer. That’s exactly why Texas Tech made him a priority addition this offseason.
Head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders invested heavily to upgrade the roster, pouring close to $28 million in NIL resources into a group they believe can compete at the highest level.
The defensive line, in particular, got a major overhaul with the additions of Hunter, Stanford edge rusher David Bailey, and Georgia Tech transfer Romello Height. It could end up being one of the best defensive fronts in all of college football.
With Hunter anchoring the interior and Bailey and Height bringing pressure off the edge, Texas Tech’s defensive line suddenly looks built to cause problems.
Early buzz from this offseason points to a group that’s starting to click — and Hunter’s already standing out as both a tone-setter and a force in the trenches.
The FWAA recognized 50 interior linemen on the Outland Trophy watch list, including just 10 defensive tackles. The Big 12 placed 10 players on the list, trailing only the SEC and Big Ten, which had 11 each.
Hunter is among the 10 defensive tackles named to the list.
For a Texas Tech team looking to take the next step in the Big 12, Hunter’s presence could be a game-changer. If he lives up to expectations, the Red Raiders' defensive line won’t just be revamped — it’ll be feared.
