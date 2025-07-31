Offensive Coordinator Mack Leftwich Praises Behren Morton
When the Texas Tech Red Raiders decided to go all in on NIL spending after another promising but disappointing end to the 2024 season, they decided they needed to change things, which included new faces on the coaching staff.
For many head coaches, hiring a relatively unknown offensive coordinator always comes with risks, but Joey McGuire knew Mack Leftwich was special.
In one season at Texas State, Leftwich had the Bobcats lighting up the scoreboard, averaging over 30 points a game. He used a high-tempo offense that left opposing defenses scrambling to keep their feet beneath them. Now, in Lubbock, he aims to replicate that same performance with abundant talent on the field.
Putting The Worries To Rest
Fans of the Red Raiders aren't alone in their worry about Behren Morton remaining as the signal caller in Lubbock for his third year. Many analysts have even ranked him in the bottom half of the Big 12 quarterbacks. Leftwich doesn't share the same sentiment, though, fully believing in what Morton will be able to bring to the table in the 2025 season.
“Now that he’s kind of off the IR and has been able to be out there and be with the guys. He’s a really great processor, you know. He can see things, he can operate, he gets the ball where it needs to go quickly. He’s a great leader and guys really respond well. He’s a very talented thrower of the football, he puts the ball where he wants to very naturally and it was good to see him push the ball down the field accurately.”
That echoes sentiments to Joey McGuire, saying NFL scouts told him what kind of talent he had in Morton, and now, despite only being in Lubbock for a short period, Leftwich believes in him as well.
After returning from shoulder rehab and having talent at every position on the field for him, the only thing left for Behren Morton is to prove it.