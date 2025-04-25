Texas Tech loses former four-star edge rusher to transfer portal
Although Texas Tech has done an incredible job in adding valuable pieces via the transfer portal, the cost of that success means losing some guys to the portal as well. On Friday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that redshirt freshman edge rusher Isaiah Crawford had entered the portal.
Crawford was a former four-star recruit and part of the Red Raiders' 2023 recruiting class. But after making just one appearance in a game during his first two seasons in Lubbock, it appears that Crawford is on the hunt for a better opportunity elsewhere.
The good news is that the move by Crawford is likely due to the fact that Texas Tech brought in two experienced edge rushers via the portal this offseason. David Bailey and Romello Height both arrive to Lubbock with starting experience at their previous stops, and both guys figure to be in the starting rotation this fall.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings