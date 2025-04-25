Texas Tech to receive visit from 1,000-yard transfer portal wide receiver
Texas Tech continues its quest to solidify the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, as elite WR Roy Alexander is set to visit Lubbock. During his senior season with UIW, Alexander accounted for a whopping 1,108 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 100 receptions. He also added 62 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries.
With that kind of productivity, it's not hard to see why Texas Tech is interested in the potential of adding Alexander to the Red Raider offense.
Prior to his stop at UIW, Alexander spent three years with the Albany Great Danes. In those three seasons he totaled 1,299 yards and 7 touchdowns on 100 receptions.
Here's a closer look at his colligate production, courtesy of UIWCardinals.com:
2024: UIW
- Played all 14 games for the Cardinals
- 1,108 receiving yards (10th in the NCAA)
- 100 catches
- 13 touchdowns (2nd in the NCAA) Had two games with three touchdown receptions
2023: UAlbany
- Appeared in 6 games
- Totaled 18 receptions, 144 yards and two touchdowns
- Had a season-high 58 yards against Fordham to open the season, while also adding 89 yards on kick returns
2022: UAlbany
- Appeared in all 11 games
- Totaled 47 receptions, 610 yards and two touchdowns
- Made six receptions for a season-high 127 yards against Fordham (9.17), also adding 109 yards on kick returns
- Caught four receptions for 49 yards and a TD against Monmouth (10.08)
- Made four receptions for 78 yards and a TD against Hampton (10.15)
- Hauled in a season high 11 receptions for 90 yards against Villanova (10.22) and added another 90 yards on kick returns
- Recorded six receptions for 91 yards against Maine (11.12)
- Made five receptions for 73 yards against Rhode Island (11.19)
2021: UAlbany
- Appeared in all 11 games
- Had a team-high 37 receptions for 560 yards
- Recorded 56 yards on average per game
- Longest reception of the year was 67 yards (TD) vs. North Dakota State (9/4)
- Had a team-high (receivers) three touchdowns, one against North Dakota State (9/4), one against Towson (10/30), and one against Morgan State (11/13)
- Rushed eight times for 64 yards; longest rush of the year was 30 yards vs. Maine (10/23)
- Collected 348 kick return yards; longest return of the year was 50 yards at Stony Brook (11/20)
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings