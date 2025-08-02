Texas Tech reveals unique "Offer Box" for recruits
Despite the 2026 recruiting battles winding down, players committed to the school received their official offer letters on August 1, as is tradition.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders, however, are taking a different approach to the traditional email and letter that most players around the country will receive.
The Red Raiders are opting for an in-person box shaped like a locker, which will feature a personalized video message from head coach Joey McGuire.
Setting A New Standard
While many colleges opt for the traditional route of standard emails and official letters detailed with photos of the recruit on their visit, the Red Raiders continue to stray off the path set by others.
The offer box, which is shaped like a locker, even down to the same handle to open as a standard locker, is painted red to match the color in the Red Raiders locker room. Upon opening, each box plays a personalized video message from Joey McGuire and a hype video made by Patrick Clancy, the director of Creative Media and Storytelling for Texas Tech Athletics.
For Joey McGuire's staff, it's another opportunity to set themselves apart from the standard and bring a new perspective to recruiting that was traditionally done in Lubbock. Trying to set themselves apart from a "Lubbock Tax" due to their location will be a step in the right direction, generating excitement with their commitments and gathering social media reactions when they are posted.
Recruiting At The Top
The Red Raiders made headlines in the 2026 recruiting cycle, stunning their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns, after garnering a commitment from the nation's best offensive tackle in the class in Felix Ojo.
He wasn't the only headline in the class either, securing four-star commitments Chase Campbell (Wide Receiver), S'Vioarean Martin (Cornerback), and Donovan Webb (Cornerback).
The Red Raiders currently sit at second in the Big 12, behind BYU, and have a top-30 class in the country. They are still hoping to land some flips, but for now, have turned the majority of their attention to the 2027 recruiting cycle, hoping to keep their momentum and become one of the dominant forces in the state of Texas.
For Joey McGuire and his staff, the continuous push to set themselves apart in not just the Big 12 but also the country will help them become the dominant force the conference has been missing since the departure of the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.