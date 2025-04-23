Red Raider Review

Texas Tech: Top 5 transfer portal target trending toward Red Raiders

Texas Tech is trending for the No. 5 overall player remaining in the transfer portal, an addition that could provide a massive boost to the roster.

Chris Breiler

With Texas Tech already holding the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class in the country, the Red Raiders are still in position to make some major additions.

On Monday, it was reported that former five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson was trending toward returning to Lubbock. Following his freshman season with the Red Raiders, Hudson hit the portal and landed with Texas A&M back in December. But after just four months in College Station, Hudson - in the portal once again - is now favored to land back with Texas Tech.

If the Red Raiders to bring their former five-star WR home, it would be one of the biggest pickups so far this offseason. In fact, Hudson is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall available portal prospect according to On3.

As of this writing, the Red Raiders currently have 18 incoming transfers. Headlined by guys like David Baily, Howard Sampson, Romello Height, Hunter Zambrano, and Quinten Joyner, this year's incoming transfer class has many believing that Texas Tech has a great shot at winning the Big 12 in 2025.

The potential addition of Hudson to the current class would only reinforce that growing belief.

