Texas Tech’s wideouts could be the Big 12’s biggest problem
Texas Tech is heading into a make-or-break year under fourth-year head coach Joey McGuire. The defense still has some question marks, but on offense — especially at wide receiver — the Red Raiders are stacked.
In a recent Big 12 wide receiver ranking, Tech stole the spotlight with two names in the top 10.
Caleb Douglas landed at No. 5, and Reggie Virgil followed at No. 9, giving the Red Raiders the highest-ranked receiving duo in the conference. Both checked in ahead of TCU’s Jordan Dwyer, West Virginia’s Cam Vaughn, and Oklahoma State’s Talyn Shelton — a clear sign that when it comes to pass-catchers, Texas Tech has the edge.
You could make a case that Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson deserved a spot on the list, too.
They’re not quite as established, but the upside is undeniable. For now, the Red Raiders’ top two are more than enough to turn heads.Douglas is coming off a breakout season with 60 catches for 877 yards and six touchdowns.
Virgil, meanwhile, put up 41 grabs for 816 yards and nine scores — making the most of his touches with big-play ability. Together, they form one of the most dangerous receiver tandems in the Big 12.
And they’re not alone.
This is a deep, versatile group. Douglas creates separation with sharp route-running. Virgil takes the top off a defense with his vertical speed and body control. Eakin brings size and physicality, while Hudson flashes raw explosiveness. It’s a nightmare matchup for any secondary in the league.
What makes this unit especially dangerous is how well the pieces fit together. Whether it’s third-and-short or a deep shot down the sideline, McGuire and first-year offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich have the tools to keep defenses on their heels.
If Texas Tech is going to make noise in the Big 12 this fall, it’ll be because of this wide receiver room. And if the passing game gets rolling early? Don’t be shocked if the Red Raiders end up with one of the most explosive offenses in the country.