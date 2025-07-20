Red Raider Review

The battle for Saturday mornings: Fox fires a shot across ESPN's bow

David Lewis

FOX hosted its Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show at Texas Tech University. Mandatory credit: Mateo Rosiles/Avalanche-Journal via Imagn Images
The college football landscape just got a lot more interesting. Fox Sports has added Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, to their “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show, and it’s a clear signal: the rivalry with ESPN’s “College GameDay” is officially on. For years, “GameDay” has dominated the pregame scene, but Fox is making a serious play to challenge that dominance. The addition of Portnoy, known for his unfiltered opinions and massive social media following, injects a new level of energy and chaos into the mix.

“Big Noon Kickoff” will begin its season in Columbus, Ohio, as defending champion Ohio State hosts Texas on August 29th. Alongside host Rob Stone and analysts like Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart, Portnoy brings a different flavor – a guy designed to ignite the fan base. Meanwhile, Barstool’s own “Barstool College Football Show” will air Saturdays mornings and stream across Fox’s digital platforms, further expanding their reach. The formats are strikingly similar, but now both shows boast personalities that generate significant buzz.

This isn’t just about ratings; it’s about capturing the attention of college football fans. Both shows boast substantial star power and up-and-coming viral presence-type analysts. Whether Portnoy resonates with fans unfamiliar with Barstool remains to be seen, but I predict an early surge in “Big Noon Kickoff’s” viewership. Ultimately, this competition is a win for everyone – more engaging content and a whole lot of energy for college football fans.

Game Day
ESPN College GameDay during the college football season. Mandatory credit: Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Images / Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He's been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

