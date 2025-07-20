The battle for Saturday mornings: Fox fires a shot across ESPN's bow
The college football landscape just got a lot more interesting. Fox Sports has added Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, to their “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show, and it’s a clear signal: the rivalry with ESPN’s “College GameDay” is officially on. For years, “GameDay” has dominated the pregame scene, but Fox is making a serious play to challenge that dominance. The addition of Portnoy, known for his unfiltered opinions and massive social media following, injects a new level of energy and chaos into the mix.
“Big Noon Kickoff” will begin its season in Columbus, Ohio, as defending champion Ohio State hosts Texas on August 29th. Alongside host Rob Stone and analysts like Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart, Portnoy brings a different flavor – a guy designed to ignite the fan base. Meanwhile, Barstool’s own “Barstool College Football Show” will air Saturdays mornings and stream across Fox’s digital platforms, further expanding their reach. The formats are strikingly similar, but now both shows boast personalities that generate significant buzz.
This isn’t just about ratings; it’s about capturing the attention of college football fans. Both shows boast substantial star power and up-and-coming viral presence-type analysts. Whether Portnoy resonates with fans unfamiliar with Barstool remains to be seen, but I predict an early surge in “Big Noon Kickoff’s” viewership. Ultimately, this competition is a win for everyone – more engaging content and a whole lot of energy for college football fans.
