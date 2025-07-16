Texas Tech's Big 12 Championship hopes bolstered by college football's top 10 defense
One of the primary reasons for optimism in Lubbock ahead of the 2025 college football season is the significant improvement Texas Tech has made on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders struggled mightily in 2024, ranking near the bottom nationally in total defense--allowing just over 460 yards per game--and finishing 132nd out of 133 teams in passing defense. Their inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks was a key factor in their defensive woes.
Determined to reverse course, head coach Joey McGuire brought in a host of impact players to bolster the defensive line. Notable additions include edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, as well as interior linemen Lee Hunter and Skyler Gill-Howard. At linebacker, the Red Raiders return Jacob Rodriguez, who was recently named preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The secondary also received a boost, with the return of veteran safety Brendan Jordan and several highly-touted transfers joining the roster.
The significant additions and returning talent have led many analysts to believe that the Red Raiders have one of the best defensive units in the country. On Wednesday, PFF ranked the Texas Tech defense among the Top 10 in the country heading into the 2025 season.
First-year defensive coordinator Shiel Wood brings 15 years of collegiate coaching experience and will now be tasked with unlocking the full potential of this revamped unit. If the defense lives up to expectations, Texas Tech could be in position to capture its first-ever Big 12 championship.
