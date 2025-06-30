Top Big 12 quarterback facing serious allegations, enters transfer portal
The Big 12 Conference is wide open next year. The league embodies parity, with 4-5 schools poised to contend for the crown. Texas Tech is one of those teams. The Red Raiders reloaded in the transfer portal with 21 new additions. They have a solid running game and a veteran quarterback taking snaps. As they look to move to the top of the conference, one of their foes just took a devastating blow.
Brigham Young University's (BYU) veteran signal caller, Jake Retzlaff, was facing suspension from the team for a violation of the honor code. Retzlaff was embroile din a civil suit allegeing he raped a young woman. Retzlaff denies the rape but admits to having sex with the woman. At BYU, premarital sex is a violation of the school's honor code, and Retzlaff was facing serious suspension time. Instead, he has entered his name into the transfer portal.
While Retzlaff is currently not facing criminal charges for the alleged assault, that could change. The victim did report the incident and went to the hospital for a medical examination after the alleged assault. Retzlaff is entering the portal to avoid facing a suspension at BYU, but he may not find the portal very welcoming. I'm not sure how many teams would take a chance on a kid facing allegations as severe as those facing Retzlaff.
