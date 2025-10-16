5-Star Texas Tech Commit Reclassifies to 2026, Cancels Georgia Visit
The hot streak continues for the Texas Tech Red Raiders' recruiting team, as high school football standout LaDamion Guyton reaffirmed his commitment to the university with his latest move.
Guyton, a five-star edge rusher from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., has reclassified from the Class of 2027 to join the 2026 recruiting class. He is the 21st commit in the Red Raiders' upcoming class, joining five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo as a cornerstone piece.
Furthermore, he solidified his commitment to Texas Tech by canceling his upcoming scheduled visit with the Georgia Bulldogs as they welcome the Ole Miss Rebels for "College GameDay." Tech now has the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports, with two five-star and five four-star commits.
Guyton will join his high school teammate, quarterback Stephen Cannon, in Lubbock, Texas, next season, as both are members of the program's 2026 recruiting class. He will also join four in-state recruits — Tieson Ejiawoko (Georgetown), Ayden Johnson (Mount Pleasant), Krush Johnson (Amarillo), and Demarcus Marks (Houston) — as defensive line recruits in the upcoming class.
Paired with Ojo, Guyton will be one of the cornerstones of the Red Raiders' incoming freshman class. He is the No. 10 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 1 player from Georgia. He is ranked second among edge rushers and will have big shoes to fill when he suits up in scarlet and black.
The Red Raiders are likely set to lose both David Bailey and Romello Height this offseason, as the star pair of edge rushers have emerged as top-flight NFL Draft prospects after being critical transfer portal additions over the offseason. Guyton's athleticism and versatility should help Tech refuel its front seven for the future.
With a multi-sport background, competing in track and field (shot put and discus) as well as football, Guyton should be a part of Texas Tech's plan for the future. He is a "twitchy two-point edge rusher with the snap anticipation, change of direction, and initial quickness to disrupt plays before they get started," according to 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish.
This season, the Red Raiders have started their year with a 6-0 record, earning the early distinction as the Big 12 favorites and climbing into the top 10, ranking seventh in the latest AP Poll.
However, the wins have also come off the field in 2025. The recruiting trail has been on fire, including landing a commitment from top 2027 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. Brewster is the highest-rated recruit in Tech history, according to 247Sports.
There are several other Class of 2027 recruits the Red Raiders are waiting on, including quarterback Kavian Bryant from Palestine, Texas, who will announce his commitment on Nov. 1, and defensive end Kaden McCarty, who will make his selection on Dec. 8. They could help further cement Texas Tech as a recruiting power in the Lone Star State.