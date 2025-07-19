Big 12 program favored to land elite WR Chase Campbell, commitment date set
One of the top wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class is set to announce his decision next week. Chase Campbell, a 4-star prospect out of Frenship High School, is rated as the No. 18 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 class, according to Rivals' latest rankings. And after months of visits and considering all of his options, it appears that Campbell is ready to make a decision.
On July 22, Campbell will be deciding between his top three choices: Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech.
According to Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, the Red Raiders are the team to beat in this one. Texas Tech was the first program to offer Campbell back in March 2024, and it's clear that head coach Joey McGuire and his staff have let him know that he's a top priority. In addition to the strong relationships and top-notch facilities, Texas Tech also offers Campbell the opportunity to play college ball close to home, something that is certainly playing a factor in his decision.
“Being the first to offer me, they believed in me, and that’s a big part of why they’re up there,” Campbell told Rivals. “Knowing they have top-notch facilities, top-notch people, and that there are people who have done it from Tech — I wouldn’t have to go too far to be able to play good football playing in the Big 12.”
With Campbell set to announce his decision on Tuesday (July 22), the Red Raiders could be adding another massive piece to their 2026 recruiting class in the very near future.
