'Rocket' Man: Texas Tech offers rising dual-threat QB

After an impressive camp showing this week, Texas Tech offers dual-threat QB in the 2027 recruiting class.

Not long after attending a camp at Texas Tech, rising 2027 dual-threat QB Isaiah Rasheed has received an offer from the Red Raiders. Rasheed is an under-the-radar prospect who isn't rated on any of the major recruiting services yet, but it's clear that head coach Joey McGuire saw something in him during his time in Lubbock.


Listed at 6-2, 170 pounds, Rasheed's athleticism is starting to catch the attention of some major programs. At the Texas Tech camp, he jumped an 11'1" in the standing broad jump (10' is considered good for D1 athletes) and he still has two years of high school left. He also ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, highlighting just how much of a problem he can be with his legs.

According to Rivals, Rasheed currently holds three offers, including Arizona, UNLV, and Texas Tech. As other schools continue to get a look at the 2027 prospect, there's no question that list will grow in the coming months. With the Red Raiders now in the mix, Rasheed - a Texas native - has a solid option already on the table.

