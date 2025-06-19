Texas Tech Football: 4-star target set to announce decision today, Red Raiders battling Kansas State
Texas Tech is hoping to get some good news on the recruiting trail this afternoon, as four-star CB S'Vioarean Martin is set to announce his decision. Martin is down to the Red Raiders and Kansas State.
The 6-2, 185-pound defender out of Palestine High School in Texas is rated as the No. 49 overall prospect from the state and the No. 35 cornerback in the nation for the 2026 class. He currently holds 15 offers, with the bulk of those offers coming from Big 12 country.
Martin was in Lubbock over the weekend for an official visit and told Mike Roach of 247Sports that the visit couldn't have gone better.
With 14 commitments already in the 2026 class, Martin would serve as another solid piece for head coach Joey McGuire. As of this writing, Texas Tech's 2026 class ranks No. 32 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big 12, trailing only Iowa State, Arizona State, and Kansas.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF
Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship