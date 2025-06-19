Texas Tech Football: 4-star target set to announce decision today, Red Raiders battling Kansas State

🐾🔥 PHS Wildcat S’Viorean Martin is making moves and making us proud! He recently visited Texas Tech Football, representing Wildcat Nation with pride, heart, and hustle.



Keep chasing your dreams, S’Viorean — we’re cheering you on every step of the way! 🌟🏈 #wildcatnation pic.twitter.com/WtjFDGWb7r