Texas Tech set to host three elite prospects for massive recruiting weekend
The folks in Lubbock are prepping for a massive recruiting weekend, as three blue-chip prospects are set to visit Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will welcome five-star OT Felix Ojo, four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton, and four-star S Donovan Webb to campus.
According to Rivals, all three prospects are ranked within the top 20 prospects in the state of Texas, as well as being some of the top prospects at their position nationally.
Here's a closer look at this weekend's trio of big time visitors:
Felix Ojo, OT: Five-Star (2026)
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Size: 6-7, 279 pounds
- In-state ranking: No. 2 overall
- National ranking (position): No. 3 OT
- National ranking (overall): No. 11
- Rivals FutureCast: Texas
Jamarion Carlton, EDGE: Four-Star (2026)
- Location: Temple, TX
- Size: 6-5, 240 pounds
- In-state ranking: No. 5 overall
- National ranking (position): No. 4 EDGE
- National ranking (overall): No. 46
- Rivals FutureCast: Texas
Donovan Webb, S: Four-Star (2026)
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Size: 6-0, 175 pounds
- In-state ranking: No. 19 overall
- National ranking (position): No. 13 safety
- National ranking (overall): No. 178
- Rivals FutureCast: Texas/Texas Tech
Given the fact that Texas Tech has established itself as a real player in the world of NIL, along with the fact that all three elite prospects are local to the state of Texas, the Red Raiders can certainly make a strong case this weekend.
