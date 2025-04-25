Red Raider Review

Texas Tech set to host three elite prospects for massive recruiting weekend

The Red Raiders are set to welcome three elite prospects to Lubbock for a massive recruiting visit this weekend.

Chris Breiler

Jones AT&T Stadium
Jones AT&T Stadium / Texas Tech
In this story:

The folks in Lubbock are prepping for a massive recruiting weekend, as three blue-chip prospects are set to visit Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will welcome five-star OT Felix Ojo, four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton, and four-star S Donovan Webb to campus.

According to Rivals, all three prospects are ranked within the top 20 prospects in the state of Texas, as well as being some of the top prospects at their position nationally.

Here's a closer look at this weekend's trio of big time visitors:

Felix Ojo, OT: Five-Star (2026)

  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • Size: 6-7, 279 pounds
  • In-state ranking: No. 2 overall
  • National ranking (position): No. 3 OT
  • National ranking (overall): No. 11
  • Rivals FutureCast: Texas

Jamarion Carlton, EDGE: Four-Star (2026)

  • Location: Temple, TX
  • Size: 6-5, 240 pounds
  • In-state ranking: No. 5 overall
  • National ranking (position): No. 4 EDGE
  • National ranking (overall): No. 46
  • Rivals FutureCast: Texas

Donovan Webb, S: Four-Star (2026)

  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Size: 6-0, 175 pounds
  • In-state ranking: No. 19 overall
  • National ranking (position): No. 13 safety
  • National ranking (overall): No. 178
  • Rivals FutureCast: Texas/Texas Tech

Given the fact that Texas Tech has established itself as a real player in the world of NIL, along with the fact that all three elite prospects are local to the state of Texas, the Red Raiders can certainly make a strong case this weekend.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year

College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas Tech cracks Top 5 in Andy Katz's early power rankings

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting