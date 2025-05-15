Red Raider Review

Texas Tech in running for Top 10 tight end prospect, will visit Lubbock in June

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are battling the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Georgia for one of the nation's top tight end recruits.

Texas Tech is making a strong impression on four-star tight end Matt Ludwig. The 6-4, 240-pound prospect in the 2026 class is rated as the No. 1 overall player from the state of Montana and No. 10 tight end in the nation.

Speaking recently with On3, Ludwig made it clear that relationships will play a massive role in his recruitment.

"I'm a big relationships guy, so when it comes down to it, I'm looking for that home feeling."

If relationships will play a key role in his decision, it sounds like Texas Tech is in a great position to win this recruiting battle. Speaking with On3 about his thoughts on the Red Raiders, Ludwig said he has great relationships with the entire staff.

"I love the whole staff at Texas Tech. I have great relationships with all of them. Big things are coming at Texas Tech and I love what they are building."

Ludwig will be back in Lubbock on June 15 for an official visit to Texas Tech. That's one of six visits on his list, including stops at Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

