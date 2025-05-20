Texas Tech loses out to Michigan for elite four-star prospect
The Red Raiders have lost a battle to the Wolverines on the recruiting trail, as four-star tight end Matt Ludwig committed to Michigan over Texas Tech, Georgia, and Notre Dame.
The 6-4, 250 pound prospect out of Montana is rated as the No. 1 player from the state and the No. 10 tight end in the country. And while he recently said he enjoyed the family-like environment he experienced during his visit to Lubbock, it's clear that the draw to Ann Arbor proved too strong.
For the Red Raiders, it's back to the drawing board as head coach Joey McGuire and his staff look to build for the future. As of this writing, Texas Tech has 10 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, a class that ranks No. 28 in the nation according to 247Sports.
Here's a look at the 10 current commitments:
- Tieson Ejiawoko, 3-star: EDGE
- Ayden Johnson, 3-star: DL
- Krush Johnson, 3-star: DL
- Stephen Cannon, 3-star: QB
- Aaron Bradshaw, 3-star: S
- Cord Nolan, 3-star: LB
- Maddox Quiller, 3-star: CB
- Jerald Mays, 3-star: IOL
- Noah Lewis, 3-star: CB
- Luke Bell, 3-star: CB
