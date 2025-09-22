Texas Tech Red Raider Commits React to Huge Win Over Utah

#AGTG After a great game day visit, I am excited to announce I have committed to Texas Tech University! #WreckEm #GunsUp @JoeyMcGuireTTU @jkbtjc_53 @CoachZFitch @CoachCochranTTU @Coach_Cluley @Coach_Buck54 @MPTFootball pic.twitter.com/6Ir321hLqu