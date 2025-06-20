Texas Tech rises in On3 recruiting rankings after recent commitments
Texas Tech has received some good news on the recruiting trail as of late. Over the last week, the Red Raiders added a pair of commitments from prospects in the Lone Star state, providing another boost to a class that now has 15 commitments.
It started on Monday when three-star WR Imari Jehiel announced his commitment, becoming the first wide receiver in Texas Tech's 2026 class. The 6-0, 185-pound wideout held 22 offers from programs like Houston, TCU, and Kansas State.
On Thursday, Texas Tech landed its top commitment of the class so far when S'Vioarean Martin chose the Red Raiders over Kansas State. According to On3, the 4-star prospect is rated as the No. 35 cornerback in the nation.
The additions of Jehiel and Martin moved the Red Raiders' 2026 recruiting class to No. 34 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big 12 conference. Here's the latest look at the Big 12 recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, according to On3:
- Arizona State
- Kansas
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- BYU
- Houston
- Oklahoma State
- Iowa State
- UCF
- Baylor
- Kansas State
- West Virginia
- Cincinnati
- Arizona
- Utah
- Colorado
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF
Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship