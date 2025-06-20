Red Raider Review

Texas Tech rises in On3 recruiting rankings after recent commitments

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are rising in the 2026 recruiting rankings after a pair of commitments this week.

Chris Breiler

Texas Tech Football
In this story:

Texas Tech has received some good news on the recruiting trail as of late. Over the last week, the Red Raiders added a pair of commitments from prospects in the Lone Star state, providing another boost to a class that now has 15 commitments.

It started on Monday when three-star WR Imari Jehiel announced his commitment, becoming the first wide receiver in Texas Tech's 2026 class. The 6-0, 185-pound wideout held 22 offers from programs like Houston, TCU, and Kansas State.

On Thursday, Texas Tech landed its top commitment of the class so far when S'Vioarean Martin chose the Red Raiders over Kansas State. According to On3, the 4-star prospect is rated as the No. 35 cornerback in the nation.

The additions of Jehiel and Martin moved the Red Raiders' 2026 recruiting class to No. 34 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big 12 conference. Here's the latest look at the Big 12 recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, according to On3:

  1. Arizona State
  2. Kansas
  3. Texas Tech
  4. TCU
  5. BYU
  6. Houston
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Iowa State
  9. UCF
  10. Baylor
  11. Kansas State
  12. West Virginia
  13. Cincinnati
  14. Arizona
  15. Utah
  16. Colorado

