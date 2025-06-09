Texas Tech turning up the heat in effort to flip speedy CB committed to rival Baylor
Flip season is in full swing all across college football. The Red Raiders are all in on the flip game and have used their revamped name, image, and likeness (NIL) program, along with a sparkling new $250-million facilities upgrade, as tools to sway recruits from their current commitments. Sometimes that even means stepping on a rival's toes as the Red Raider staff tries to increase their 2026 recruiting class.
One of those flip targets is a 2026 cornerback based out of Texarkana, TX. Jamarion Richardson has been a Baylor Bears commit since April 10th of this year, but Texas Tech is putting the pressure on the elite corner with blazing track speed. Here is what Richardson had to say about the Tech program after a recent visit.
"The highlight of my weekend was honestly the coaching staff. Those guys are completely amazing."- 2026 CB recruit Jamarion Richardson
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Richardson is a sticky cover corner with track speed that places him amongst the best in the State of Texas. He has been committed to Baylor for a few months now and has not shown any signs of wavering. However, a quote like the one he dropped about the Red Raider coaching staff has to be encouraging to head coach Joey McGuire. Along with the benefits of NIL and top-level facilities, building relationships is also a very critical aspect of winning recruiting battles. It appears that the Red Raider coaching staff has at least made an impact in that area with Richardson.
