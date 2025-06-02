Texas Tech wows elite five-star offensive lineman target who proclaimed it was an 'amazing time'
Texas Tech has ramped up their recruiting efforts, and along with those efforts, they have set their eyes on higher ranked recruits. With a name, image, and likeness (NIL) program that rivals blue blood programs like rival Texas, Michigan and Georgia, the Red Raiders are becoming more emboldened to target elite recruits. One of those elite recruits is five-star offensive lineman from Oklahoma.
A class of 2027 prospect, offensive tackle Cooper Hacket is a composite five-star ranked 10th overall in the nation. The 16-year-old recruit is massive for his age. At 6-foot-7 and weighing 250 pounds, he surely has a lot of room left on his frame to grow at a D1 school. Hackett attended a Texas Tech camp over the weekend and shared some video of drills he participated in while proclaiming he had an "amazing time".
While Tech's football staff is still working to build their 2026 class, it is never too early to get in on an elite five-star recruit like Hackett. In fact, the earlier a team can start building a relationship with a talent like Hackett, the better their odds are of eventually securing a commitment. There is a ton of recruiting left for Hackett, and you can be assured that the big boys of college football will all be shooting their shots with this coveted offensive lineman. But it's clear that Texas Tech made an impression on the young talent, one that could prove valuable in this recruiting battle.
