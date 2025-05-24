Red Raider Review

Patrick Mahomes celebrates as Texas Tech Softball continues its historic run

Texas Tech softball is off to the 2025 Women's College World Series for the first time in program history.

NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to celebrate his alma mater, Texas Tech, after the Red Raiders softball team made history. Texas Tech swept Florida State in the Super Regionals, winning 2-1 on Friday to advance to the Women's College World Series for the first time in program history.

Star pitcher NiJaree Canady delivered another dominant performance, securing her second complete-game win of the series. The Red Raiders took an early lead when Mihyia Davis scored on a sacrifice fly by Alana Johnson. In the fifth inning, Demi Elder extended the lead by driving in Johnson, making it 2-0.

Although Florida State responded with a run, Texas Tech held on to seal the victory. Mahomes, who is a huge supporter of his alma mater, is clearly following this team's historic run.

