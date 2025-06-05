Red Raider Review

Texas Tech falls to Texas in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell to the Texas Longhorns in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship on Wednesday night.

Chris Breiler

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a while, it looked like Texas Tech was going to secure a close Game 1 victory in the Women's College World Series Championship. But after building a 1-0 lead, the Longhorns rallied back by taking a 2-0 lead into the 7th inning. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders didn't have an answer this time.

For Texas Tech, the loss is devastating, as teams that win Game 1 in the WCWS go on to win the championship nearly 80 percent of the time. But we've seen this Red Raider squad beat the odds all season long, and they'll have a shot to force a Game 3 tomorrow night.

Game 2 is set to take place on Thursday night, with the Red Raiders now facing elimination.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech GM who turned down Notre Dame compares Red Raiders to Oregon Ducks

Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal

Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick

Texas Tech offers No. 1 player in the nation

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Texas Tech Athletics