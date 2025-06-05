Texas Tech falls to Texas in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship
For a while, it looked like Texas Tech was going to secure a close Game 1 victory in the Women's College World Series Championship. But after building a 1-0 lead, the Longhorns rallied back by taking a 2-0 lead into the 7th inning. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders didn't have an answer this time.
For Texas Tech, the loss is devastating, as teams that win Game 1 in the WCWS go on to win the championship nearly 80 percent of the time. But we've seen this Red Raider squad beat the odds all season long, and they'll have a shot to force a Game 3 tomorrow night.
Game 2 is set to take place on Thursday night, with the Red Raiders now facing elimination.
