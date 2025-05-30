Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady has another dominant performance in World Series

After another dominant performance from NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech will face UCLA on Saturday.

The Red Raiders continued their incredible run on Thursday night, disposing of Ole Miss for their first Women's College World Series win in program history.

As usual, star pitcher NiJaree Canady had a dominant performance, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters in seven innings. As a result, Texas Tech became the first team since 2005 to throw a shutout in its Women's College World Series debut.

Following the massive win, social media erupted to celebrate Texas Tech's success and Canady's performance.

Up next, the Red Raiders will take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at 7 pm ET on ABC.

