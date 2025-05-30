Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady has another dominant performance in World Series
The Red Raiders continued their incredible run on Thursday night, disposing of Ole Miss for their first Women's College World Series win in program history.
As usual, star pitcher NiJaree Canady had a dominant performance, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters in seven innings. As a result, Texas Tech became the first team since 2005 to throw a shutout in its Women's College World Series debut.
Following the massive win, social media erupted to celebrate Texas Tech's success and Canady's performance.
Up next, the Red Raiders will take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at 7 pm ET on ABC.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship
The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance
ESPN's Big 12 rankings revealed: How all 16 teams stack up
ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country