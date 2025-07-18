Texas Tech in the mix: Elite four-star edge rusher eyes the Red Raiders
Texas high school football fans should definitely know the name Kaden McCarty. The four-star edge rusher from Houston is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after defenders in the 2027 class, racking up offers from schools all across the nation. McCarty has already visited several big programs this summer, including Texas, Texas A&M, and – interestingly enough – Texas Tech, where he received his very first offer.
His recent visit to Lubbock clearly made a strong impression, exceeding all expectations. McCarty spoke highly of head coach Joey McGuire and edge coach C.J. Ah You, praising their genuine approach and the incredibly welcoming atmosphere they created for his entire family. In a recruiting landscape often filled with empty promises, McCarty values honesty, and he says the Texas Tech staff truly delivers on that front.
The Red Raiders are clearly making McCarty a top priority, demonstrated by the frequent communication he receives from Coach McGuire. Coach Ah You’s direct and focused approach to developing players and ensuring their success also deeply resonated with the young defender. While many schools are vying for his commitment, Texas Tech has quickly positioned itself as a very serious contender for this rapidly rising star.
