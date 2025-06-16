Texas Tech makes Top 4 for speedy wide receiver out of Louisiana
Texas Tech has made the top 4 four for a speedy wide receiver out of Louisiana. Over the weekend, three-star WR Brayden Allen announced that the Red Raiders were part of his top group, joining Tulane, Vanderbilt, and Boston College.
According to On3's latest rankings, Allen is rated as the No. 26 overall prospect from the state of Louisiana and the No. 134 wide receiver prospect in the nation.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports shared some of Allen's top high school highlights as a sophomore and junior:
FOOTBALL
2024: Finished junior season with 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 TDs on 21.0 yards per catch. Also got snaps on defense and special teams.2023: Breakout sophomore campaign featured 20 catches for 303 yards and 1 TD. Recorded 13 tackles on defense.
TRACK & FIELD
As a sophomore, finished fourth in the triple jump at the Louisiana 4A Region II finals. Set a season-best triple jump rep of 45-8.25. Also ran an 11.58 100 and long jumped 20-7.
Allen hasn't indicated any timetable for an announcement yet, at least not publicly. But given the teams that are currently in his top 4, you've got to like Texas Tech's chances in this one.
