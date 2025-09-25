Arch Manning First Four Starts Are Not far Off a Few Longhorn Legends
Arch Manning seemed to find his stride against Sam Houston last Saturday, breaking out for the first time this season in the pass game. Now four games into the 2025 season, Manning may have found his footing.
Through those four games, Manning has completed 61 percent of his passes, with 888 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an average QBR of 54.3. On the ground, Manning has rushed for 123 yards and five touchdowns with 28 carries on the season. As the team heads into the bye week, it provides a good opportunity to compare Manning to a few former Longhorn quarterbacks from this century.
Colt McCoy - 2006-09
Colt McCoy is one of the best quarterbacks Texas has had at the helm, not only in this century, but in the history of Texas football. Through the first four games as the full-time starter, McCoy's stat line may make Longhorn fans hopeful when compared to Manning's.
Similar to Manning, McCoy was also 3-1 through the first four games of his career, completed 68 percent of his passes, threw for 668 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, an interception and yielded an average QBR of 63.4. Oddly enough, that one loss was also to a top-ranked Ohio State team.
McCoy was certainly more effective in his first four games and proved more valuable at that stage of the season than Manning has thus far, but the numbers are not entirely different.
If Manning can maintain the improvement in his passing game, then in four more games, perhaps he can compete with the first full-time starting season as McCoy.
Vince Young - 2004-05
Young was impressive from the jump, winning each of his first four games for the Longhorns in 2004. Similar to Manning, Young was a head-turning runner, something all Longhorn fans know if they've seen Texas's national championship highlights.
On the ground, Young ran the ball 35 times for 166 yards. When compared to Manning's 28 attempts for 123 yards and five touchdowns, it seems the third-year quarterback and current starter has been even more effective as a runner than Young was at the start of his career.
In the air, Young completed 63 percent of his passes for 653 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Again, it seems Young was also more impressive as a passer than Manning to start his career, but Manning is still not far off.
Quinn Ewers - 2022-24
The most recent quarterback to take the field, before the Manning era, was Quinn Ewers, who had an impressive career as well with Texas. Also playing under head coach Steve Sarkisian, Ewers can give a glimpse into his comparison to Manning under the same head coach.
In his first four games as a starter for Texas, Ewers completed 63 of 93 for a completion percentage of 68 percent. He threw for 820 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Though Ewers, despite not surpassing Manning in passing yards and matching him in passing touchdowns, was better through his first four games, the stats are not dissimilar.
With this in mind, perhaps Manning will be able to cement himself as one of the nation's best young quarterbacks and join his predecessors as the newest in a line of impressive Texas quarterbacks.