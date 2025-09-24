How Arch Manning is Already Better Than His Uncles
The Texas Longhorns seemed to find a rhythm on offense this past weekend in a 55-0 beatdown of the Sam Houston State Bearkats, which seemed to spark quarterback Arch Manning's swagger and confidence levels.
Manning might have even more reason to stand a little taller this week. He currently holds better numbers than his uncles, Peyton and Eli, compared to all three of their first six games at the collegiate level.
While the times have changed, the style of play on the field could quickly fade doubts about the Longhorns' signal-caller, as his start may have been a bit exaggerated, especially if his numbers are better than those of his Super Bowl-winning uncles.
Best In The Family?
It was well known when the youngest of the Manning football family stepped on campus for the Longhorns, he would have big shoes to fill, after his grandfather Archie had a storied career in the NFL, and his uncles Peyton and Eli were both Super Bowl-winning champions in the league.
Even in college, at Tennesee and Ole Miss, Peyton and Eli set the standard for what the Longhorns quarterback needed to accomplish. They both won the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award en route to being the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Fortunately for Steve Sarkisian and his offense, they might have the best of the family leading their offense, at least comparatively, through their first six games of their respective careers. They all have 1,600 yards, with Peyton leading the charge at 1,682, but Arch isn't too far behind at 1,623.
The Longhorns quarterback, though, has the edge in total touchdowns and quarterback rating. He has 19 total touchdowns, blowing his uncles out of the water, who have 13 and 14, respectively. His rating is also the highest of the three at 158.1, just beating out Eli, who has a 157.4. Both of these are higher than Peyton, who held a 148.2.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns quarterback, his uncles were slightly more efficient, holding higher completion percentages than 63.9 percent, which he currently holds after his first six games. He has also thrown for more interceptions than both combined, with five. Fortunately, though, they all have a 5-1 record through their first six games, just getting their in different ways.
Despite that, the Longhorns are just now seeing the best version of what their signal-caller can do. He finally had his breakout game in week four of the season. Having had his best game of the season by far, they hope to carry that momentum to get that version of him every week as they prepare for SEC play.
Sarkisian, though, doesn't want his quarterback to be Peyton or Eli, something he has harped on this season. He needs Arch to be Arch because that is who he recruited. If he gets that, his offense, paired with one of the best defenses in the country, will be a tough team to beat this season.