3 Texas Longhorns Listed on Injury Report for SEC Opener

On Thursday evening, baseball programs around the SEC released their first official injury reports of the season. With conference finally upon us, schools are required to submit injury reports ahead of each conference game.

This weekend, when the Texas Longhorns (16-0) host the Ole Miss Rebels (15-3), will be without three players. Freshman catcher Presley Courville and freshman right-handed pitcher Michael Winters have both been ruled out for the first SEC series of the season.

Jonah Williams, who's currently hitting over .300 on the season, is listed as questionable. The outfielder is regarded as one of Texas' most versatile players, making his health a key storyline heading into the weekend.

The Rebels, who are coming off of a brutal 2-1 loss to Southern Miss, are rolling into this weekend with a clean injury report.

What the Injuries Mean for Texas This Weekend

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The absences of Williams and Courville aren't necessarily shocking, as both recently sustained shoulder injuries. In Friday night's game against USC Upstate, Williams injured his shoulder diving for a ball in the outfield. The outfielder's injury is concerning because the shoulder he injured has given him troubles in the past.

Courville, on the other hand, suffered his shoulder injury during practice, and is expected to miss the next couple of weeks. The backup catcher's injuryis notable, because the Longhors have already had injury concerns at catcher this season.

Andrew Ermis, another catcher for Texas, dealt with a hand injury last week against Houston Christian, but doesn't appear on the injury report this weekend.

Winter's injury ahead of this weekend is a little more unexpected. Across five appearances this season, the relief pitcher has totaled 6.2 innings. The freshman also has yet to give up an earned run.

While Winter's absence in the bullpen isn't a devastating blow to the Longhorns' pitching staff, it could force Schlossnagle to go to a new arm this weekend. All of the freshman's appearances this season have come during the weekend, meaning that he's an arm that the coaching staff relies on.

Some Positive News With the Injury Report

May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) slides safely in with a double as Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen (6) takes the throw from the outfield in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is at least some good news for Texas on the availability front. Neither shortstop Adrian Rodriguez or outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. appeared on the first injury report of the year, meaning that the Longhorns' lineup will be as dangerous as ever.

Rodriguez is still dealing with is still dealing with some soreness as he works back from surgey on his hand during the offseason. Even so, the shortstop is coming off of a solid two-hit performance against an extremely talented Texas State team. He also drove in two runs in the Longhorns' 15-4 win over the Bobcats.

As of right now, there's no injury concern with Pack Jr. In Texas' 13-3 win over USC Upstate, the outfielder was pulled from the game early after throwing up in the dugout. Schlossnagle revealed afterwards that the freshman simply had a stomach bug.

Both starters for Texas are hitting over .335 at the plate through their first 16 games, giving the Longhorns two of its more consistent hitters as conference play begins.